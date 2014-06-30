FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China outstanding QFII quota at $56.5 bln in June
June 30, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

China outstanding QFII quota at $56.5 bln in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - The outstanding amount of China’s dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $56.5 billion at the end of June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Monday.

The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme stood at 250.3 billion yuan ($40.33 billion) for the month.

For the previous month, the outstanding totals were $55.7 billion and 236.2 billion yuan, respectively.

Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic on China’s QFII approvals, click:

link.reuters.com/fyp24v

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> ($1 = 6.2062 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (China economics team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

