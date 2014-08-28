FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China outstanding QFII quota at $59.7 bln as of end-August
August 28, 2014

China outstanding QFII quota at $59.7 bln as of end-August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The outstanding amount of China’s dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $59.7 billion as of the end of August, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Thursday.

The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme stood at 278.6 billion yuan ($45.36 billion) for the month, said the country’s foreign exchange regulator.

For the previous month, the outstanding totals were $57.9 billion and 257.6 billion yuan, respectively.

Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic on China’s QFII approvals, click:

link.reuters.com/fyp24v

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

$1 = 6.1420 Chinese yuan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
