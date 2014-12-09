China outstanding QFII quota rises to $65.7 bln at end-Nov

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The outstanding amount of China’s dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $65.7 billion at the end of November, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.

The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme was 298.4 billion yuan ($) as of Nov. 30.

At the end of October, the totals were $64 billion and 294.4 billion yuan, respectively.

Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

(Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)