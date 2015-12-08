FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China relaxes QFII quota for transfers between investment products
December 8, 2015

China relaxes QFII quota for transfers between investment products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China has relaxed rules on how foreign investors can use their quotas for investing in its domestic capital markets, making it easier to transfer funds between products, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said.

The country’s dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme was created to allow foreigners access to China’s capital markets.

Qualified investors can now apply for either an open-end fund quota, or other product or capital quota, according to guidelines published on the State Administration of Foreign Exchange website on Monday. Both new quota types ease the transfer of funds between products.

The outstanding amount of China’s QFII programme rose to $79.10 billion as of Nov. 27, from $78.97 billion at the end of October. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
