TABLE-China gave $1.4 bln in foreign investment quotas in Dec
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China gave $1.4 bln in foreign investment quotas in Dec

Reuters Staff

22 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China granted $1.4 billion in investment quotas to eight
foreign institutions in December, allowing them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.  
    The quotas, under China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII), were awarded to
overseas institutions including Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Duke
University, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). 

  No.  QFII Name                             Obtained QFII Status     Quota
     1  UBS AG                                       5/23/2003                 790
     2  Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.                   5/23/2003                 350
    *3  Morgan Stanley & Co. International            6/5/2003                 600
        Limited                                                 
     4  Citigroup Global Markets Limited              6/5/2003                 550
     5  Goldman, Sachs & Co.                          7/4/2003                 300
    *6  Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft             7/30/2003                 600
     7  The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking            8/4/2003                 600
        Corporation Limited                                     
     8  ING Bank N.V.                                9/10/2003                 400
     9  JPMorgan Chase Bank, National                9/30/2003                 400
        Association                                             
    10  Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited           10/24/2003                 500
    11  Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)         12/11/2003                 175
        Ltd                                                     
    12  Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd.             12/11/2003                 450
    13  Merrill Lynch International                  4/30/2004                 500
    14  Hang Seng Bank Limited                       5/10/2004                 150
    15  Daiwa Securities Capital Markets             5/10/2004                  50
        Co.,Ltd.                                                
    16  Lehman Brothers International                 7/6/2004                 200

    17  Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation              7/19/2004                 300
    18  INVESCO Asset Management Limited              8/4/2004                 350
    19  The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.               9/2/2004                 175
    20  Société Générale                              9/2/2004                 250
    21  Barclays Bank PLC                            9/15/2004                 600
    22  Commerzbank AG                               9/27/2004                 325
    23  Fortis Bank NV-SA                            9/29/2004                 500
    24  BNP Paribas                                  9/29/2004                 200
    25  Power Corporation of Canada                 10/15/2004                  50
    26  Credit Agricole Corporate and               10/15/2004                  75
        Investment Bank                                         
    27  Goldman Sachs Asset Management                5/9/2005                 500
        International                                           
    28  Martin Currie Investment Management         10/25/2005                 120
        Ltd                                                     
    29  Government of Singapore Investment          10/25/2005                1000
        Corporation Pte Ltd                                     
    30  PineBridge Investment LLC                   11/14/2005                 150
    31  Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments         11/15/2005                1000
        Pte Ltd                                                 
    32  JF Asset Management Limited                 12/28/2005                 375
    33  The Dai-ichi Life Insurance                 12/28/2005                 250
        CompanyLimited                                         
    34  DBS Bank Ltd                                 2/13/2006                 100
    35  AMP Capital Investors Limited                4/10/2006                 500
    36  The Bank of Nova Scotia                      4/10/2006                 150
    37  KBC Financial Products UK Limited            4/10/2006                  20
    38  La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de            4/10/2006                 200
        Rothschild Banque                                       
    39  Yale University                              4/14/2006                 150
    40  Morgan Stanley Investment Management          7/7/2006                 450
        Inc.                                                    
    41  Prudential Asset Management                   7/7/2006                 300
        (Hongkong) Limited                                      
    42  Stanford University                           8/5/2006                 100
    43  GE Asset Management Incorporated              8/5/2006                 300
    44  United Overseas Bank Limited                  8/5/2006                  50
    45  Schroder Investment Management               8/29/2006                 425
        Limited                                                 
    46  HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong            9/5/2006                 450
        Kong) Limited                                           
    47  Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd                     9/5/2006                  50
    48  UBS Global Asset Management                  9/25/2006                 250
        (Singapore) Ltd                                         
    49  Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management             9/25/2006                 350
        Company, Limited                                        
    50  Norges Bank                                 10/24/2006                1000
    51  Pictet Asset Management Limited             10/25/2006                 100
    52  The Trustees of Columbia University          3/12/2008                 100
        in the City of New York                                 
    53  Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd.          4/7/2008                   0
    54  Robeco Institutional Asset management         5/5/2008                 235
        B.V.                                                    
    55  State Street Global Advisors Asia            5/16/2008                  50
        Limited                                                 
    56  Platinum Investment Company Limited           6/2/2008                 150
    57  KBC Asset Management N.V.                     6/2/2008                 210
    58  Mirae Asset Global Investments Co.,          7/25/2008                 250
        Ltd.                                                    
    59  ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd.          8/5/2008                 150
    60  Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec        8/22/2008                 200
    61  President and Fellows of Harvard             8/22/2008                 200
        College                                                 
    62  Samsung Investment Trust Management          8/25/2008                 450
        Co., Ltd.                                               
    63  AllianceBernstein Limited                    8/28/2008                 150
    64  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation          8/28/2008                 150
        Limited                                                 
    65  First State Investment Management            9/11/2008                 220
        (UK) Limited                                            
    66  DAIWA Asset Management Co.                   9/11/2008                 200
    67  Shell Asset Management Company B.V.          9/12/2008                   0
    68  T. Rowe Price International, Inc.            9/12/2008                 110
    69  Credit Suisse AG                            10/14/2008                 300
    70  UOB Asset Management Ltd                    11/28/2008                  50
    71  ABU Dhabi Investment Authority               12/3/2008                 500
    72  Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg         12/16/2008                 200
        S.A.                                                    
    73  Capital International, Inc.                 12/18/2008                 100
    74  Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley               12/29/2008                 100
        Securities Co., Ltd.                                    
    75  Hanwha Investment Trust Management            2/5/2009                 238
        Co., Ltd.                                               
    76  Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C.          2/10/2009                  50
    77  DWS Investment S.A.                          2/24/2009                 200
    78  The Korea Development Bank                   4/23/2009                 150
    79  Woori Bank Co., Ltd                           5/4/2009                  50
    80  Bank Negara Malaysia                         5/19/2009                 400
    81  Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong)          5/27/2009                  50
        Limited                                                 
    82  Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC             6/5/2009                 300
    83  BEA Union Investment Management              6/18/2009                 100
        Limited                                                 
    84  The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co.,            6/26/2009                  50
        Ltd.                                                    
    85  Korea Investment Trust Management            7/21/2009                 200
        Co., Ltd                                                
    86  Baring Asset Management Limited               8/6/2009                 200
    87  Ashmore Investment Management Limited        9/14/2009                 350
    88  BNY Mellon Asset Management                  11/6/2009                 150
        International Limited                                   
    89  Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong)       11/20/2009                 300
        Limited                                                 
    90  Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD            11/23/2009                 350
    91  Tongyang Asset Management Corp.             12/11/2009                  70
    92  Royal Bank of Canada                        12/23/2009                 100
    93  Aviva Investors Global Services             12/28/2009                 100
        Limited                                                 
    94  Ivy Investment Management Company             2/8/2010                 100
    95  DIAM Co., Ltd.                               4/20/2010                 100
    96  OFI Asset Management                         5/21/2010                 150
    97  Aberdeen Asset Management Asia                7/6/2010                 200
        Limited                                                 
   *98  KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.                 8/9/2010                 200
    99  Fidelity Investments Management (Hong         9/1/2010                 300
        Kong) Limited                                           
   100  Legg Mason Investements (Europe)             10/8/2010                 100
        Limited                                                 
   101  Hong Kong Monetary Authority                10/27/2010                1000
   102  Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co.       10/29/2010                 250
        Ltd.                                                    
   103  Capital Securities Investment Trust         10/29/2010                 100
        Corporation                                             
   104  BMO Investments Inc.                         12/6/2010                 100
   105  Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd                  12/14/2010                 100
   106  KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd                12/28/2010                 100
   107  Lyxor Asset Management                       2/16/2011                 100
   108  Polaris International Securities              3/4/2011                 100
        Investment Co. Ltd.                                     
   109  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.                3/18/2011                 100
   110  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.         5/6/2011                 100
   111  Cathay Securities Investment Trust            6/9/2011                 100
        Co., Ltd.                                               
   112  Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust           6/9/2011                 100
        Co. Ltd.                                                
   113  Comgest S.A.                                 6/24/2011                 100
   114  Amundi Hong Kong Limited                     7/14/2011                 100
   115  BlackRock Institutional Trust                7/14/2011                 100
        Company, N.A.                                           
   116  Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC         8/9/2011                 100
   117  Monetary Authority of Singapore              10/8/2011                 100
   118  China Life Insurance Co.,                   10/26/2011                 100
        Ltd.Taiwan                                            
   119  Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd.          10/26/2011                 100
   120  Princeton University                        11/25/2011                  50
   121  Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd.           11/25/2011                 100
  *122  Canada Pension Plan Investment Board         12/9/2011                 600
   123  Van Eck Associates Corporation               12/9/2011                 100
   124  Hansberger Global Investors, Inc.           12/13/2011                 N/A
   125  EARNEST Partners LLC                        12/13/2011                 150
   126  Bank of Thailand                            12/16/2011                 300
   127  Kuwait Investment Authority                 12/21/2011                 300
   128  Northern Trust Global Investments           12/21/2011                 100
        Limited                                                 
   129  Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.             12/21/2011                 100
   130  The Bank of Korea                           12/21/2011                 300
   131  Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board        12/22/2011                 100
   132  Korea Investment Corporation                12/28/2011                 200
   133  Russell Investments Ireland Limited         12/28/2011                 100
   134  Metzler Asset Management GmbH               12/31/2011                 200
   135  HI Asset Management Co., Limited.           12/31/2011                 100
   136  Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management          1/5/2012                 100
        Co., Ltd.                                               
   137  Stichting Pensioenfonds voor                  1/5/2012                  60
        Huisartsen                                              
   138  National Pension Service (South               1/5/2012                 100
        Korea)                                                  
   139  Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd              1/30/2012                  50
   140  Prudential Financial Securities              1/31/2012                  70
        Investment Trust Enterprise                             
   141  Principal Global Investors LLC               1/31/2012                 150
   142  Hospital Authority Provident Fund            1/31/2012                 100
        Scheme (HK)                                             
   143  TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc.                2/3/2012                150 
   144  Public Mutual Berhad                          2/3/2012                 N/A
   145  Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company        2/27/2012                 N/A
        Ltd.                                                    
   146  Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD.              2/28/2012                 150
   147  Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation          2/28/2012                 100
   148  Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd                 3/1/2012                  150
   149  American International Assurance Co          3/5/2012                  150
        Ltd                                                     
   150  Neuberger Berman Europe Limited              3/5/2012                  100
   151  Khazanah Nasional Berhad                     3/7/2012                  250
   152  Capital Research and Management              3/9/2012                  100
        Company                                                 
   153  Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd        3/14/2012                  N/A
   154  Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd               3/29/2012                  N/A
   155  Genesis Asset Managers,LLP                  3/30/2012                  N/A
   156  City of London Investment Management        3/30/2012                  100
        Co Ltd                                                  
   157  JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd          3/30/2012                  N/A
   158  Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd              3/30/2012                   50
   159  Prescient Investment Management Pty,        4/18/2012                   50
        Ltd                                                     
   160  Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd             4/20/2012                  N/A
   161  Janus Capital Management LLC                4/20/2012                  100
                                                                
   162  Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd            4/26/2012                  100
                                                                
   163  Henderson Global Investors Limited          4/28/2012                  N/A
                                                                
   164  Eurizon Capital S.A.                         5/2/2012                  N/A
   165  BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd         5/3/2012                  150
   166  Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd        5/4/2012                  250
   167  Lion Global Investors Ltd                    5/7/2012                  N/A
   168  Generali Fund Management S.A.               5/23/2012                  N/A
   169  William Blair & Company LLC.                5/24/2012                  100
   170  Investec Asset Management Ltd               5/28/2012                  N/A
   171  ING Investment Management Aisa               6/4/2012                  150
        Pacific (Hong Kong) Ltd                                 
   172  Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co           6/4/2012                  N/A
        Ltd                                                     
  *173  BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd             7/12/2012                  200
   174  Hall Capital Partners LLC                    8/6/2012                  N/A
   175  Board of Regents of The University of        8/6/2012                  100
        Texas System                                            
   176  Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd               8/6/2012                  200
   177  Suva                                        8/13/2012                  300
   178  British Columbia Investment                 8/17/2012                  N/A
        Management Corp                                         
  *179  Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd                8/21/2012                  100
   180  Ontario Pension Board                       8/29/2012                  150
  *181  The Church Pension Fund                     8/31/2012                   50
   182  Macquarie Bank Ltd                           9/4/2012                  200
   183  Andra AP-fonden                             9/20/2012                  N/A
   184  Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd          9/20/2012                  100
   185  IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd             9/20/2012                  N/A
  *186  Duke University                             9/24/2012                   50
   187  Qatar Holding LLC                           9/25/2012                 1000
   188  EFG Bank AG                                 9/26/2012                  N/A
   189  Cutwater Investor Services Corp            10/26/2012                  N/A
   190  OrbiMed Advisors LLC                       10/26/2012                  N/A
   191  New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd           10/26/2012                  N/A
   192  BlackRock Asset Management North Asia      10/26/2012                  N/A
        Ltd                                                     
   193  JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan            11/5/2012                  N/A
   194  AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC        11/5/2012                  N/A
   195  CDH Investment Advisory Private             11/7/2012                  N/A
        Limited                                                 
   196  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken              11/12/2012                  N/A
        AB(publ)                                                
   197  Harvest Global Investments Limited         11/12/2012                  N/A
                                                                
   198  Greystone Managed Investments Inc          11/21/2012                  N/A
   199  Uni-President Assets Management            11/21/2012                  N/A
        Corporation (Taiwan)                                    
   200  Daiwa SB Investments Ltd                   11/19/2012                  N/A
   201  APS Asset Management Pte Ltd               11/27/2012                  N/A
   

  N/A: not available
    Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange.  
    Figures for licences are as of Nov. 30. Figures for quotas are as of Dec. 31 and in millions
of U.S. dollars.
    * - Updated information

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
