FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TABLE-China gives 6 new foreign investment licences in Dec
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TABLE-China gives 6 new foreign investment licences in Dec

Reuters Staff

23 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - China granted new investment licences to six foreign institutional
investors in December, paving the way for them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.  
    The licences, under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, were awarded
to overseas institutions including CITIC Securities International Investment Management (HK)
Ltd, Pacific Alliance Investment Management (HK) Ltd and E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd.
    
   

  No.  QFII Name                             Obtained QFII Status     Quota
       1  UBS AG                                       5/23/2003                 790
       2  Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.                   5/23/2003                 350
       3  Morgan Stanley & Co. International            6/5/2003                 600
          Limited                                                 
       4  Citigroup Global Markets Limited              6/5/2003                 550
       5  Goldman, Sachs & Co.                          7/4/2003                 300
       6  Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft             7/30/2003                 600
       7  The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking            8/4/2003                 600
          Corporation Limited                                     
       8  ING Bank N.V.                                9/10/2003                 400
       9  JPMorgan Chase Bank, National                9/30/2003                 400
          Association                                             
      10  Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited           10/24/2003                 500
      11  Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)         12/11/2003                 175
          Ltd                                                     
      12  Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd.             12/11/2003                 450
      13  Merrill Lynch International                  4/30/2004                 500
      14  Hang Seng Bank Limited                       5/10/2004                 150
      15  Daiwa Securities Capital Markets             5/10/2004                  50
          Co.,Ltd.                                                
      16  Lehman Brothers International                 7/6/2004                 200

      17  Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation              7/19/2004                 300
      18  INVESCO Asset Management Limited              8/4/2004                 350
      19  The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.               9/2/2004                 175
      20  Société Générale                              9/2/2004                 250
      21  Barclays Bank PLC                            9/15/2004                 600
      22  Commerzbank AG                               9/27/2004                 325
      23  Fortis Bank NV-SA                            9/29/2004                 500
      24  BNP Paribas                                  9/29/2004                 200
      25  Power Corporation of Canada                 10/15/2004                  50
      26  Credit Agricole Corporate and               10/15/2004                  75
          Investment Bank                                         
      27  Goldman Sachs Asset Management                5/9/2005                 500
          International                                           
      28  Martin Currie Investment Management         10/25/2005                 120
          Ltd                                                     
      29  Government of Singapore Investment          10/25/2005                1000
          Corporation Pte Ltd                                     
      30  PineBridge Investment LLC                   11/14/2005                 150
      31  Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments         11/15/2005                1000
          Pte Ltd                                                 
      32  JF Asset Management Limited                 12/28/2005                 375
      33  The Dai-ichi Life Insurance                 12/28/2005                 250
          CompanyLimited                                         
      34  DBS Bank Ltd                                 2/13/2006                 100
      35  AMP Capital Investors Limited                4/10/2006                 500
      36  The Bank of Nova Scotia                      4/10/2006                 150
      37  KBC Financial Products UK Limited            4/10/2006                  20
      38  La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de            4/10/2006                 200
          Rothschild Banque                                       
      39  Yale University                              4/14/2006                 150
      40  Morgan Stanley Investment Management          7/7/2006                 450
          Inc.                                                    
      41  Prudential Asset Management                   7/7/2006                 300
          (Hongkong) Limited                                      
      42  Stanford University                           8/5/2006                 100
      43  GE Asset Management Incorporated              8/5/2006                 300
      44  United Overseas Bank Limited                  8/5/2006                  50
      45  Schroder Investment Management               8/29/2006                 425
          Limited                                                 
      46  HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong            9/5/2006                 450
          Kong) Limited                                           
      47  Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd                     9/5/2006                  50
      48  UBS Global Asset Management                  9/25/2006                 250
          (Singapore) Ltd                                         
      49  Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management             9/25/2006                 350
          Company, Limited                                        
      50  Norges Bank                                 10/24/2006                1000
      51  Pictet Asset Management Limited             10/25/2006                 100
      52  The Trustees of Columbia University          3/12/2008                 100
          in the City of New York                                 
      53  Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd.          4/7/2008                   0
      54  Robeco Institutional Asset management         5/5/2008                 235
          B.V.                                                    
      55  State Street Global Advisors Asia            5/16/2008                  50
          Limited                                                 
      56  Platinum Investment Company Limited           6/2/2008                 150
      57  KBC Asset Management N.V.                     6/2/2008                 210
      58  Mirae Asset Global Investments Co.,          7/25/2008                 250
          Ltd.                                                    
      59  ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd.          8/5/2008                 150
      60  Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec        8/22/2008                 200
      61  President and Fellows of Harvard             8/22/2008                 200
          College                                                 
      62  Samsung Investment Trust Management          8/25/2008                 450
          Co., Ltd.                                               
      63  AllianceBernstein Limited                    8/28/2008                 150
      64  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation          8/28/2008                 150
          Limited                                                 
      65  First State Investment Management            9/11/2008                 220
          (UK) Limited                                            
      66  DAIWA Asset Management Co.                   9/11/2008                 200
      67  Shell Asset Management Company B.V.          9/12/2008                   0
      68  T. Rowe Price International, Inc.            9/12/2008                 110
      69  Credit Suisse AG                            10/14/2008                 300
      70  UOB Asset Management Ltd                    11/28/2008                  50
      71  ABU Dhabi Investment Authority               12/3/2008                 500
      72  Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg         12/16/2008                 200
          S.A.                                                    
      73  Capital International, Inc.                 12/18/2008                 100
      74  Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley               12/29/2008                 100
          Securities Co., Ltd.                                    
      75  Hanwha Investment Trust Management            2/5/2009                 238
          Co., Ltd.                                               
      76  Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C.          2/10/2009                  50
      77  DWS Investment S.A.                          2/24/2009                 200
      78  The Korea Development Bank                   4/23/2009                 150
      79  Woori Bank Co., Ltd                           5/4/2009                  50
      80  Bank Negara Malaysia                         5/19/2009                 400
      81  Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong)          5/27/2009                  50
          Limited                                                 
      82  Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC             6/5/2009                 300
      83  BEA Union Investment Management              6/18/2009                 100
          Limited                                                 
      84  The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co.,            6/26/2009                  50
          Ltd.                                                    
      85  Korea Investment Trust Management            7/21/2009                 200
          Co., Ltd                                                
      86  Baring Asset Management Limited               8/6/2009                 200
      87  Ashmore Investment Management Limited        9/14/2009                 350
      88  BNY Mellon Asset Management                  11/6/2009                 150
          International Limited                                   
      89  Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong)       11/20/2009                 300
          Limited                                                 
      90  Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD            11/23/2009                 350
      91  Tongyang Asset Management Corp.             12/11/2009                  70
      92  Royal Bank of Canada                        12/23/2009                 100
      93  Aviva Investors Global Services             12/28/2009                 100
          Limited                                                 
      94  Ivy Investment Management Company             2/8/2010                 100
      95  DIAM Co., Ltd.                               4/20/2010                 100
      96  OFI Asset Management                         5/21/2010                 150
      97  Aberdeen Asset Management Asia                7/6/2010                 200
          Limited                                                 
      98  KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.                 8/9/2010                 200
      99  Fidelity Investments Management (Hong         9/1/2010                 300
          Kong) Limited                                           
     100  Legg Mason Investments (Europe)              10/8/2010                 100
          Limited                                                 
     101  Hong Kong Monetary Authority                10/27/2010                1000
     102  Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co.       10/29/2010                 250
          Ltd.                                                    
     103  Capital Securities Investment Trust         10/29/2010                 100
          Corporation                                             
     104  BMO Investments Inc.                         12/6/2010                 100
     105  Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd                  12/14/2010                 100
     106  KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd                12/28/2010                 100
     107  Lyxor Asset Management                       2/16/2011                 100
     108  Polaris International Securities              3/4/2011                 100
          Investment Co. Ltd.                                     
     109  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.                3/18/2011                 100
     110  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.         5/6/2011                 100
     111  Cathay Securities Investment Trust            6/9/2011                 100
          Co., Ltd.                                               
     112  Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust           6/9/2011                 100
          Co. Ltd.                                                
     113  Comgest S.A.                                 6/24/2011                 100
     114  Amundi Hong Kong Limited                     7/14/2011                 100
     115  BlackRock Institutional Trust                7/14/2011                 100
          Company, N.A.                                           
     116  Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC         8/9/2011                 100
     117  Monetary Authority of Singapore              10/8/2011                 100
     118  China Life Insurance Co.,                   10/26/2011                 100
          Ltd.Taiwan                                            
     119  Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd.          10/26/2011                 100
     120  Princeton University                        11/25/2011                  50
     121  Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd.           11/25/2011                 100
     122  Canada Pension Plan Investment Board         12/9/2011                 600
     123  Van Eck Associates Corporation               12/9/2011                 100
     124  Hansberger Global Investors, Inc.           12/13/2011                 N/A
     125  EARNEST Partners LLC                        12/13/2011                 150
     126  Bank of Thailand                            12/16/2011                 300
     127  Kuwait Investment Authority                 12/21/2011                 300
     128  Northern Trust Global Investments           12/21/2011                 100
          Limited                                                 
     129  Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.             12/21/2011                 100
     130  The Bank of Korea                           12/21/2011                 300
     131  Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board        12/22/2011                 100
     132  Korea Investment Corporation                12/28/2011                 200
     133  Russell Investments Ireland Limited         12/28/2011                 100
     134  Metzler Asset Management GmbH               12/31/2011                 200
     135  HI Asset Management Co., Limited.           12/31/2011                 100
     136  Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management          1/5/2012                 100
          Co., Ltd.                                               
     137  Stichting Pensioenfonds voor                  1/5/2012                  60
          Huisartsen                                              
     138  National Pension Service (South               1/5/2012                 100
          Korea)                                                  
     139  Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd              1/30/2012                  50
     140  Prudential Financial Securities              1/31/2012                  70
          Investment Trust Enterprise                             
     141  Principal Global Investors LLC               1/31/2012                 150
     142  Hospital Authority Provident Fund            1/31/2012                 100
          Scheme (HK)                                             
     143  TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc.                2/3/2012                150 
     144  Public Mutual Berhad                          2/3/2012                 N/A
     145  Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company        2/27/2012                 N/A
          Ltd.                                                    
     146  Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD.              2/28/2012                 150
     147  Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation          2/28/2012                 100
   148    Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd                 3/1/2012                  150
   149    American International Assurance Co          3/5/2012                  150
          Ltd                                                     
   150    Neuberger Berman Europe Limited              3/5/2012                  100
   151    Khazanah Nasional Berhad                     3/7/2012                  250
   152    Capital Research and Management              3/9/2012                  100
          Company                                                 
   153    Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd        3/14/2012                  N/A
   154    Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd               3/29/2012                  N/A
   155    Genesis Asset Managers,LLP                  3/30/2012                  N/A
   156    City of London Investment Management        3/30/2012                  100
          Co Ltd                                                  
   157    JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd          3/30/2012                  N/A
   158    Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd              3/30/2012                   50
   159    Prescient Investment Management Pty,        4/18/2012                   50
          Ltd                                                     
   160    Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd             4/20/2012                  N/A
   161    Janus Capital Management LLC                4/20/2012                  100
   162    Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd            4/26/2012                  100
   163    Henderson Global Investors Limited          4/28/2012                  N/A
   164    Eurizon Capital S.A.                         5/2/2012                  N/A
   165    BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd         5/3/2012                  150
   166    Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd        5/4/2012                  250
   167    Lion Global Investors Ltd                    5/7/2012                  N/A
   168    Generali Fund Management S.A.               5/23/2012                  N/A
   169    William Blair & Company LLC.                5/24/2012                  100
   170    Investec Asset Management Ltd               5/28/2012                  N/A
   171    ING Investment Management Aisa               6/4/2012                  150
          Pacific (Hong Kong) Ltd                                 
   172    Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co           6/4/2012                  N/A
          Ltd                                                     
   173    BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd             7/12/2012                  200
   174    Hall Capital Partners LLC                    8/6/2012                  N/A
   175    Board of Regents of The University of        8/6/2012                  100
          Texas System                                            
   176    Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd               8/6/2012                  200
   177    Suva                                        8/13/2012                  300
   178    British Columbia Investment                 8/17/2012                  N/A
          Management Corp                                         
   179    Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd                8/21/2012                  100
   180    Ontario Pension Board                       8/29/2012                  150
   181    The Church Pension Fund                     8/31/2012                   50
   182    Macquarie Bank Ltd                           9/4/2012                  200
   183    Andra AP-fonden                             9/20/2012                  N/A
   184    Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd          9/20/2012                  100
   185    IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd             9/20/2012                  N/A
   186    Duke University                             9/24/2012                   50
   187    Qatar Holding LLC                           9/25/2012                 1000
   188    EFG Bank AG                                 9/26/2012                  N/A
   189    Cutwater Investor Services Corp            10/26/2012                  N/A
   190    OrbiMed Advisors LLC                       10/26/2012                  N/A
   191    New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd           10/26/2012                  N/A
   192    BlackRock Asset Management North Asia      10/26/2012                  N/A
          Ltd                                                     
   193    JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan            11/5/2012                  N/A
   194    AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC        11/5/2012                  N/A
   195    CDH Investment Advisory Private             11/7/2012                  N/A
          Limited                                                 
   196    Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken              11/12/2012                  N/A
          AB(publ)                                                
   197    Harvest Global Investments Limited         11/12/2012                  N/A
                                                                  
   198    Greystone Managed Investments Inc          11/21/2012                  N/A
   199    Uni-President Assets Management            11/21/2012                  N/A
          Corporation (Taiwan)                                    
   200    Daiwa SB Investments Ltd                   11/19/2012                  N/A
   201    APS Asset Management Pte Ltd               11/27/2012                  N/A
  *202    CITIC Securities International             12/11/2012                  N/A
          Investment Management (HK) Limited                      
  *203    Pacific Alliance Investment                12/11/2012                  N/A
          Management (HK) Limited                                 
  *204    E Fund Management (Hong Kong)              12/11/2012                  N/A
          Co.,Limited                                             
  *205    Hillhouse Capital Management Limited       12/11/2012                  N/A
                                                                  
  *206    SinoPac Securities Investment Trust        12/13/2012                  N/A
          Co.,Ltd                                                 
  *207    China Asset Management (Hong Kong)         12/25/2012                  N/A
          Limited                                                 
 
  N/A: not available
    Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange.  
    Figures for licences are as of Dec. 31. Figures for quotas are as of Dec. 31 and in millions
of U.S. dollars.
    * - Updated information

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.