TABLE-China gave $2.54 bln in foreign investment quotas in Jan

Feb 5 (Reuters) - China granted $2.54 billion of combined quotas to foreign institutional investors in January, allowing them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. The quotas, under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, were awarded to overseas institutions including JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan and APS Asset Management Pte Ltd. Middle East sovereign wealth funds ABU Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority were given additional quotas. China has been stepping up its effort in handing out QFII quotas, with an aim of adding depth and stability to this financial markets. It handed out a record $6.6 billion in quotas in the fourth quarter of 2012. No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota 1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790 2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350 3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International 6/5/2003 600 Limited 4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550 5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300 6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 600 7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking 8/4/2003 600 Corporation Limited 8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400 9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National 9/30/2003 400 Association 10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 500 11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) 12/11/2003 175 Ltd 12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450 13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 500 14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 150 15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets 5/10/2004 50 Co.,Ltd. 16 Lehman Brothers International 7/6/2004 200 17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300 18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 350 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175 20 Société Générale 9/2/2004 250 21 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 600 22 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 325 23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500 24 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200 25 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50 26 Credit Agricole Corporate and 10/15/2004 75 Investment Bank 27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management 5/9/2005 500 International 28 Martin Currie Investment Management 10/25/2005 120 Ltd 29 Government of Singapore Investment 10/25/2005 1000 Corporation Pte Ltd 30 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150 31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments 11/15/2005 1000 Pte Ltd 32 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 375 33 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance 12/28/2005 250 CompanyLimited 34 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100 35 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 500 36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150 37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20 38 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de 4/10/2006 200 Rothschild Banque 39 Yale University 4/14/2006 150 40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management 7/7/2006 450 Inc. 41 Prudential Asset Management 7/7/2006 300 (Hongkong) Limited 42 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100 43 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300 44 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50 45 Schroder Investment Management 8/29/2006 425 Limited *46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong 9/5/2006 432 Kong) Limited 47 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50 48 UBS Global Asset Management 9/25/2006 250 (Singapore) Ltd 49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management 9/25/2006 350 Company, Limited 50 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000 51 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100 52 The Trustees of Columbia University 3/12/2008 100 in the City of New York 53 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0 54 Robeco Institutional Asset management 5/5/2008 235 B.V. 55 State Street Global Advisors Asia 5/16/2008 50 Limited 56 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150 57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210 58 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., 7/25/2008 250 Ltd. 59 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150 60 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200 61 President and Fellows of Harvard 8/22/2008 200 College 62 Samsung Investment Trust Management 8/25/2008 450 Co., Ltd. 63 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150 64 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation 8/28/2008 150 Limited 65 First State Investment Management 9/11/2008 220 (UK) Limited 66 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200 67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0 68 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110 69 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300 70 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50 *71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 1000 72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg 12/16/2008 200 S.A. 73 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100 74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley 12/29/2008 100 Securities Co., Ltd. 75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management 2/5/2009 238 Co., Ltd. 76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 50 77 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200 78 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 150 79 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50 80 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 400 81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) 5/27/2009 50 Limited 82 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 300 83 BEA Union Investment Management 6/18/2009 100 Limited 84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., 6/26/2009 50 Ltd. 85 Korea Investment Trust Management 7/21/2009 200 Co., Ltd 86 Baring Asset Management Limited 8/6/2009 200 87 Ashmore Investment Management Limited 9/14/2009 350 88 BNY Mellon Asset Management 11/6/2009 150 International Limited 89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) 11/20/2009 300 Limited 90 Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD 11/23/2009 350 91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp. 12/11/2009 70 92 Royal Bank of Canada 12/23/2009 100 93 Aviva Investors Global Services 12/28/2009 100 Limited 94 Ivy Investment Management Company 2/8/2010 100 95 DIAM Co., Ltd. 4/20/2010 100 96 OFI Asset Management 5/21/2010 150 97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia 7/6/2010 200 Limited 98 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 8/9/2010 200 99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong 9/1/2010 300 Kong) Limited 100 Legg Mason Investments (Europe) 10/8/2010 100 Limited 101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 10/27/2010 1000 102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. 10/29/2010 250 Ltd. 103 Capital Securities Investment Trust 10/29/2010 100 Corporation 104 BMO Investments Inc. 12/6/2010 100 105 Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd 12/14/2010 100 106 KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd 12/28/2010 100 107 Lyxor Asset Management 2/16/2011 100 108 Polaris International Securities 3/4/2011 100 Investment Co. Ltd. 109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 3/18/2011 100 110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 5/6/2011 100 111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 100 Co., Ltd. 112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 100 Co. Ltd. 113 Comgest S.A. 6/24/2011 100 114 Amundi Hong Kong Limited 7/14/2011 100 115 BlackRock Institutional Trust 7/14/2011 100 Company, N.A. 116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 8/9/2011 100 117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 10/8/2011 100 118 China Life Insurance Co., 10/26/2011 100 Ltd.Taiwan 119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 10/26/2011 100 120 Princeton University 11/25/2011 50 121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 11/25/2011 100 122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 12/9/2011 600 123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 12/9/2011 100 124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 12/13/2011 N/A 125 EARNEST Partners LLC 12/13/2011 150 126 Bank of Thailand 12/16/2011 300 *127 Kuwait Investment Authority 12/21/2011 1000 128 Northern Trust Global Investments 12/21/2011 100 Limited 129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 12/21/2011 100 130 The Bank of Korea 12/21/2011 300 131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 12/22/2011 100 132 Korea Investment Corporation 12/28/2011 200 133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 12/28/2011 100 134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 12/31/2011 200 135 HI Asset Management Co., Limited. 12/31/2011 100 136 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management 1/5/2012 100 Co., Ltd. 137 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor 1/5/2012 60 Huisartsen 138 National Pension Service (South 1/5/2012 100 Korea) 139 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd 1/30/2012 50 140 Prudential Financial Securities 1/31/2012 70 Investment Trust Enterprise 141 Principal Global Investors LLC 1/31/2012 150 142 Hospital Authority Provident Fund 1/31/2012 100 Scheme (HK) 143 TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc. 2/3/2012 150 *144 Public Mutual Berhad 2/3/2012 60 145 Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company 2/27/2012 N/A Ltd. 146 Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD. 2/28/2012 150 147 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2/28/2012 100 148 Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3/1/2012 150 149 American International Assurance Co 3/5/2012 150 Ltd 150 Neuberger Berman Europe Limited 3/5/2012 100 151 Khazanah Nasional Berhad 3/7/2012 250 152 Capital Research and Management 3/9/2012 100 Company 153 Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd 3/14/2012 N/A 154 Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd 3/29/2012 N/A *155 Genesis Asset Managers,LLP 3/30/2012 200 156 City of London Investment Management 3/30/2012 100 Co Ltd 157 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A 158 Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 50 159 Prescient Investment Management Pty, 4/18/2012 50 Ltd 160 Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd 4/20/2012 N/A 161 Janus Capital Management LLC 4/20/2012 100 162 Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd 4/26/2012 100 163 Henderson Global Investors Limited 4/28/2012 N/A 164 Eurizon Capital S.A. 5/2/2012 N/A 165 BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd 5/3/2012 150 166 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd 5/4/2012 250 167 Lion Global Investors Ltd 5/7/2012 N/A 168 Generali Fund Management S.A. 5/23/2012 N/A 169 William Blair & Company LLC. 5/24/2012 100 170 Investec Asset Management Ltd 5/28/2012 N/A 171 ING Investment Management Aisa 6/4/2012 150 Pacific (Hong Kong) Ltd 172 Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co 6/4/2012 N/A Ltd 173 BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd 7/12/2012 200 174 Hall Capital Partners LLC 8/6/2012 N/A 175 Board of Regents of The University of 8/6/2012 100 Texas System 176 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd 8/6/2012 200 177 Suva 8/13/2012 300 178 British Columbia Investment 8/17/2012 N/A Management Corp 179 Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd 8/21/2012 100 180 Ontario Pension Board 8/29/2012 150 181 The Church Pension Fund 8/31/2012 50 182 Macquarie Bank Ltd 9/4/2012 200 183 Andra AP-fonden 9/20/2012 N/A 184 Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 100 185 IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 N/A 186 Duke University 9/24/2012 50 187 Qatar Holding LLC 9/25/2012 1000 *188 EFG Bank AG 9/26/2012 100 189 Cutwater Investor Services Corp 10/26/2012 N/A 190 OrbiMed Advisors LLC 10/26/2012 N/A 191 New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd 10/26/2012 N/A 192 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia 10/26/2012 N/A Ltd *193 JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan 11/5/2012 150 194 AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC 11/5/2012 N/A *195 CDH Investment Advisory Private 11/7/2012 200 Limited 196 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 11/12/2012 N/A AB(publ) 197 Harvest Global Investments Limited 11/12/2012 N/A 198 Greystone Managed Investments Inc 11/21/2012 N/A *199 Uni-President Assets Management 11/21/2012 50 Corporation (Taiwan) 200 Daiwa SB Investments Ltd 11/19/2012 N/A *201 APS Asset Management Pte Ltd 11/27/2012 300 202 CITIC Securities International 12/11/2012 N/A Investment Management (HK) Limited 203 Pacific Alliance Investment 12/11/2012 N/A Management (HK) Limited 204 E Fund Management (Hong Kong) 12/11/2012 N/A Co.,Limited *205 Hillhouse Capital Management Limited 12/11/2012 300 206 SinoPac Securities Investment Trust 12/13/2012 N/A Co.,Ltd 207 China Asset Management (Hong Kong) 12/25/2012 N/A Limited N/A: not available Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Figures for licences are as of Dec. 31. Figures for quotas are as of Jan. 31 and in millions of U.S. dollars. * - Updated information