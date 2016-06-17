FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to scrap foreign investment curbs when conditions are right -c. bank researcher
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 17, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

China to scrap foreign investment curbs when conditions are right -c. bank researcher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China will scrap a quota system that limits foreign investment in domestic securities markets when conditions are right, the central bank’s research head said on Friday.

The Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme, which allows financial institutions to use offshore yuan to buy securities in mainland China, will be expanded, said Lu Lei, head of research at the People’s Bank of China.

He did not give any timeframe.

Foreign firms will be encouraged to issue and trade yuan bonds and sell shares in domestic markets, with a stock connection between Shenzhen and Hong Kong coming “at an appropriate time”, Lu said at an economics seminar.

Lu said China would research foreign currency-denominated debt and cross border capital flows, and would set up effective risk management systems.

Curbs on foreign exchange management will be relaxed, and China will look into loosening restrictions on individuals making overseas investments, Lu said.

Lu said China would expand the range of foreign investors allowed to participate in its markets and will further simplify rules for foreign investors. (Reporting by Shen Yan Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.