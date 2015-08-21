FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banking regulator issues guidance to bolster new Silk Road, regional development
August 21, 2015

China banking regulator issues guidance to bolster new Silk Road, regional development

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has issued new guidance aimed at supporting the country’s so-called new Silk Road infrastructure initiative, along with regional development in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze River economic corridor that includes Shanghai.

The government said it will speed up approvals for major construction projects, according to a document released by the China Banking Regulatory Commission on Friday. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

