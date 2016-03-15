FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China regulator says Shenzhen-HK stock connect launch feasible this year
March 15, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

REFILE-China regulator says Shenzhen-HK stock connect launch feasible this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in the first paragraph)

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - China’s securities market regulator said the launch of a stock connect scheme between Shenzhen and Hong Kong is feasible in the second half of this year, the Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported on Tuesday.

The RTHK quoted Fang Xinghai, Vice-Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, as saying that the regulator will also consider whether to broaden the investment scope of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock linkup when the Shenzhen program is launched.

Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

