Breakingviews: China's innovators could use a patent war

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Does conflict breed creativity? It might in China’s technology sector. New patents are being minted faster in the People’s Republic than anywhere in the world, but local companies rarely go to court to protect them. There may be political reasons, but more discord among local innovators would show Beijing is serious about enforcement, and not just against foreigners.

China is in the midst of a patent boom. The country’s State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) is the busiest patent office in the world, overseeing 825,000 patent applications last year, almost a third of the world’s total. It’s also the most ambitious: in 2011, SIPO set an annual goal of two million patents by 2015. Yet when it comes to protecting their patents from each other, China’s innovators have shown restraint. The Supreme People’s Court accepted 9,159 patent cases last year, compared to over 23,000 trademark-related ones, according to data from the China litigation analysis service CIELA.

Even as China’s smartphone wars heat up, domestic rivals have refrained from legal entanglements with each other. Huawei may be the world’s third largest smartphone vendor, but the company has been struggling at home to unseat market leader Xiaomi, which more than tripled its market share from a year ago in the third quarter, according to data from Canalys. Xiaomi has publically acknowledged that building up its patent portfolio will be difficult, and aims to file 8,000 patents by 2016. In contrast, Huawei has over 30,000 patents in its arsenal and is one of the top telecom patent holders in the country. Oddly, Xiaomi’s first real legal challenge came from Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson in India.

Political factors may argue against a domestic patent war. China’s competition watchdog is wrapping up a high-profile investigation against U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm over fees the group charges Chinese manufacturers to use its technology patents. A public squabble between home-grown tech companies over the same issue would be potentially embarrassing. The country has also been trying to prop up its own mobile phone technology, and licensing disputes may derail those efforts. But China has long been trying to encourage innovation at home and bolster its image as a place where good ideas can be protected. Some discord amongst its tech champions might help make the case.

- China’s Supreme Court announced plans for three special intellectual property courts in Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai in November, as part of encourage domestic innovation. The Beijing court began to accept cases on Nov. 6.

- China is ranked number one in the world in terms of patent applications. The country accounted for almost a third of the world’s 2.6 million patent applications in 2013, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

- Despite having the most number of patents filed in the world, China is still seen has having a lax intellectual property regime. China remains on the “priority watch list” on the United States Trade Representative’s 2014 annual report of intellectual property rights protection in U.S. trading partners.