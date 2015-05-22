FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China approves China National Nuclear Power Corp IPO
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 22, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

China approves China National Nuclear Power Corp IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China approved the initial public offering of China National Nuclear Power Corp (CNNPC), one of the country’s two state nuclear reactor builders, the securities regulator said in a statement on its official Weibo feed.

According to the company’s prospectus, which was filed on May 4 last year, CNNPC is a unit of state-owned nuclear developer CNNC Group, and invests, builds and operates domestic nuclear power plants. It has 12 subsidiaries in different regions.

The company would sell about 25 percent of its shareholding, raising 16.25 billion yuan, to build four new nuclear power projects, according to the prospectus.

The nuclear firm’s approval was one of 23 companies to receive the go-ahead to list on Friday, according to the China Securities and Regulatory Commission.

Reporting by Wang Lei; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.