UPDATE 1-China approves China National Nuclear Power Corp flotation

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China approved the stock market flotation of China National Nuclear Power Corp (CNNPC), a unit of one of the country’s two state nuclear reactor builders, the securities regulator said in a statement on its official Weibo feed.

According to the company’s prospectus filed on May 4 last year, CNNPC is a unit of China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) which invests, builds and operates domestic nuclear power plants. It has 12 subsidiaries in different regions.

The group, which owns 97 percent of CNNPC, would sell about 25 percent of its shareholding, raising 16.25 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) in order to build four new nuclear power projects, according to the prospectus.

The nuclear firm’s approval was one of 23 awarded on Friday, according to the China Securities and Regulatory Commission.

China is aiming to raise its total nuclear capacity to 58 gigawatts by the end of 2020 from 21 GW currently, requiring huge investments.

The China Nuclear Energy Association estimates around 100 billion yuan needs to be spent every year over the next five years in order to meet the target.

Twenty three reactor units are in operation, with another 29 either under construction or approved.

Last year, CNNC’s major rival, China General Nuclear Power Corp, listed its subsidiary CGN Power on the Hong Kong stock exchange, raising $3.2 billion. ($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Wang Lei and David Stanway; Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)