BRIEF-Four firms announce pricings for their Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs
June 17, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Four firms announce pricings for their Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Four companies price their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen:

* Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 9.93 yuan ($1.60) per share: link.reuters.com/nes22w

* Wuxi Xuelang Environmental Technology Co Ltd sets its IPO price at 14.73 yuan each: link.reuters.com/tes22w

* Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd sets its IPO at 9.79 yuan per share: link.reuters.com/ses22w

* Feitian Technologies Co Ltd sets IPO price at 33.13 yuan a share: link.reuters.com/ves22w

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

