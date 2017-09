June 18 (Reuters) - Two companies price their IPOs in Shanghai:

* Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 15.31 yuan ($2.47) per share: bit.ly/1kMcRwF

* Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd sets its IPO price at 7.01 yuan a share: bit.ly/1ndQLVl

