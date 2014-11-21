FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stock regulator says will avoid year-end IPO rush
November 21, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

China stock regulator says will avoid year-end IPO rush

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China’s stock regulator said on Friday that there would not be a rush of initial public offerings at the year-end although the number of deals so far falls short of its target.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in June that it would let about 100 companies launch IPOs by the end of this year, but only 66 firms have so far floated shares, raising the question whether it would push firms to quicken the pace to meet the target.

“Our commission will keep the pace of new share issues similar to the previous few months, and will not arrange more than 30 firms to concentrate their IPOs at the end of this year,” the CSRC’s official Weibo quoted its spokesman as telling a news conference in Beijing.

The remarks are likely to be taken as another signal that authorities are keen to support the stock market which has rebounded over 10 percent this year. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

