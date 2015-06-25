FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China securities regulator approves new batch of 28 IPOs
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

China securities regulator approves new batch of 28 IPOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said it has approved a new batch of 28 initial public offerings.

Ten companies will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange , another 10 will float on Shenzhen’s SME board, which hosts small- and medium-sized enterprises, and eight firms will be publicly traded on Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext , the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)said on its official microblog late on Wedesday.

CSRC in April started greenlighting two batches of IPOs each month, compared with one previously, as the regulator increases share supplies in a red-hot stock market.

The latest batch of companies to launch IPOs include Anji Foodstuff Co Ltd, Duzhe Publishing & Media Co and Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd.

The companies, their underwriters and the stock exchanges will determine when they will launch IPOs, CSRC said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.