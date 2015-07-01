UPDATE 1-China approves two IPOs despite volatile stock market

(Adds details of the IPOs)

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China’s stock regulator said on Wednesday it had approved two initial public offering plans, the first deals authorised since the stock market last week suffered its biggest one-day fall since the global financial crisis.

Authorities have rolled out a raft of measures apparently aimed at stabilising the market this week but trading has been volatile. Key indices fell more than 4 percent on Wednesday after rising around 7 percent on Tuesday.

Media had reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was considering halting IPOs, given worries over the market.

In a statement published on its website, the CSRC said it had approved listing plans by medium-sized lender Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd IPO-JSB.SS and Zhoushan Port Co, a port operator and developer based in Zhejiang province.

Neither of the companies has disclosed fundraising targets but Zhoushan Port said the offering was to fund a project and replenish capital worth a total of 614 million yuan ($99 million).

Chinese equity markets have fallen around 20 percent from their peak in mid-June, when a year-long rally fuelled by cheap money shuddered to a halt as a crackdown on leveraged stock trading triggered panic selling.

Beijing has pushed through a number of measures that appear targeted at stabilising sentiment in a market dominated by individual investors prone to mood swings.

Regulators have also unveiled rules to let local government pension funds buy stocks for the first time, potentially channelling hundreds of billions of yuan into the market. ($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Alan Raybould)