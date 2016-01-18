FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai Lujiazui Financial Exchange raises $1.2 bln from investors
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai Lujiazui Financial Exchange raises $1.2 bln from investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange Co Ltd said it raised $1.2 billion from select institutional investors via two rounds of private placements that valued the company at $18.5 billion, according to a company statement.

The exchange serves as a trading platform for a wide variety of financial products between institutional and individual investors, including wealth management products and peer-to-peer loans.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
