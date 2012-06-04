FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Sinohydro says no notification of Iran dam cancellation
June 4, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

China's Sinohydro says no notification of Iran dam cancellation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - China’s Sinohydro Group said it has not received any written notification that Iran has cancelled a $2 billion contract for it to help build a hydroelectric dam in the country.

On Thursday, Chinese state media reported Iran had cancelled the contract to build the dam in Iran’s western province of Lorestan over a dissatisfaction of financing options offered by China.

“Up till now, the company has not received any written notice from the owners to cancel the Bakhtiary Dam project,” Sinohydro said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

The firm also said the project’s financing has not been settled and therefore the contract is not yet valid.

Sinohydro won the project with Iran’s hydro firm Farab in March last year. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
