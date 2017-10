BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday that China opposes any Middle East country acquiring nuclear weapons, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Wen added that China “upholds that the Iranian nuclear issue should be addressed through diplomatic channels in an impartial way,” the report added. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Chris Buckley; Editing by Nick Macfie)