China's July Iran crude imports down 12.6 pct on yr - customs

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s average daily crude imports from Iran fell 12.6 percent in July from the same month last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

China, Tehran’s largest oil customer, bought 1.687 million tonnes of crude from the Middle East nation in July, or about 397,261 barrels per day.

For the first seven months of the year, imports fell 3.5 percent over a year earlier at 12.205 million tonnes, or around 420,267 bpd, according to the data.