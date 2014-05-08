FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's April iron ore imports up 12.75 pct on month - customs
May 8, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

China's April iron ore imports up 12.75 pct on month - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China imported 83.39 million tonnes of iron ore in April, up 12.75 percent compared with the previous month, data from the customs authority showed on Thursday.

Imports for the first four months reached 305.3 million tonnes, up 21 percent on the year, the data showed.

The increase was driven by high production rates at Chinese steel mills over the month, caused by a pick-up in seasonal demand, although slower-than-expected growth had dragged prices down by 3 percent in April, the fifth consecutive monthly loss.

Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
