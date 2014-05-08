China's April iron ore imports up 12.75 pct on month - customs

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China imported 83.39 million tonnes of iron ore in April, up 12.75 percent compared with the previous month, data from the customs authority showed on Thursday.

Imports for the first four months reached 305.3 million tonnes, up 21 percent on the year, the data showed.

The increase was driven by high production rates at Chinese steel mills over the month, caused by a pick-up in seasonal demand, although slower-than-expected growth had dragged prices down by 3 percent in April, the fifth consecutive monthly loss.