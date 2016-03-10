FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dalian commodity exchange says to combat high volatility
March 10, 2016 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

China's Dalian commodity exchange says to combat high volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange has stepped up measures to curb high volatility in iron ore futures trading by ending the 50 percent discount on one type of transactions and strengthening monitoring, an exchange spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

The official, without giving a name, said the exchange will intensify a crackdown on illegal trading to limit risk and stabilize the market.

Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

