Dalian commodity exchange cuts near-month iron ore contract fees

SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - The Dalian Commodity Exchange in a trial move will slash transaction fees for near-month iron ore contracts between May and July, it said on Tuesday.

It will charge only 10 percent of the transaction fees previously assessed by the exchange for near-month contracts during May 2-July 31, a move expected to boost liquidity of the product.

The Dalian benchmark iron ore contract was launched in 2013. It has gained 24 percent this year. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)