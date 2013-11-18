China avg daily crude steel output at 2.144 mln tonnes in early Nov

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude steel output rose in first 10 days of November from the previous ten days to reach 2.144 million tonnes, the China Iron & Steel Association data showed on Monday. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily Chang output(mln e T) (pct) Nov 1-10 2.144 +2.2 Oct 21-31 2.098 -0.4 Oct 11-20 2.107 -1.0 Oct 1-10 2.128 -1.1 Sept 21-30 2.152 +0.4 Sept 11-20 2.144 +0.66 Sept 1-10 2.129 +0.48 Aug 21-31 2.119 +0.05 Aug 11-20 2.118 -1.2 Aug 1-10 2.144 +2.7 Jul 21-31 2.084 -2.2 Jul 11-20 2.130 +2.4 Jul 1-10 2.083 -4.5 Jun 21-30 2.181 +0.8 Jun 11-20 2.164 +0.4 Jun 1-10 2.156 +0.1 May 21-31 2.154 -1.4 May 11-20 2.185 -0.3 May 1-10 2.193 +3.0 Apr 21-30 2.129 +0.6 Apr 11-20 2.116 -0.4 Apr 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ding Qi; Editing by Richard Pullin)