China steel assn calls on mills to use spot market to ease iron price manipulation

QINGDAO, China, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chinese steel mills should reduce their purchases from long-term contracts and switch to spot iron ore trading platforms in order to reduce their exposure to index price manipulation, a senior official with the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said.

Wang Xiaoqi, CISA’s vice-chairman, said big miners were reducing volumes sold by tender in order to push up global index prices.

“The miners are only offering very small amounts by tender in order to influence prices and this is not fair towards long-term contracts,” he said at an iron ore conference in Qingdao.

Wang urged iron ore suppliers to release more ore to sell on the platforms, noting it could set the benchmark price for the whole industry if the daily transaction volume reached 7,000-8,000 tonnes per day.

China has been trying to encourage more trade at the domestic China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX) but trading on their platform has remained relatively low. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait)