China imported iron ore stocks rise in wk ending March 9
March 9, 2012

China imported iron ore stocks rise in wk ending March 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - Inventories of imported
iron ore at major Chinese ports rose 1.2 percent this week to
end at 99.93 million tonnes, the first increase in more than a
month, according to industry consultancy Mysteel.	
    Stocks from all the three major supplier countries --
Australia, Brazil and India -- increased over the week. 	
    Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements
in the last seven days.	
 Country of  Stockpiles  Change (%)
 origin      (mln T)     
 Total       99.93       +1.2
 Australia   41.12       +1.0
 Brazil      27.26       +2.6
 India       10.13       +0.6
    Source: Mysteel	
    For previous stockpile reports, please click 	
    For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please
click  	
    For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please
click 	
	
 (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)

