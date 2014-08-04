FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
People's Bank of China takes stakes in 3 Italian firms -Consob
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 4, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

People's Bank of China takes stakes in 3 Italian firms -Consob

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - People’s Bank of China has taken stakes of just over 2 percent in Italian phone group Telecom Italia, cable maker Prysmian and carmaker Fiat, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Monday.

The Chinese central bank bought a 2.081 percent stake in Telecom Italia on July 29 and 2.018 percent of Prysmian on July 28. It also bought 2.001 percent of Fiat on July 29, just days before Fiat shareholders approved the auto group’s merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler.

At the same time, Norges Bank has reduced its stake in Fiat to 1.338 percent on July 31 from 2.154 percent, the filing added.

In March, the Chinese central bank bought stakes of around 2 percent in oil major Eni and utility Enel.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.