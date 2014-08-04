People's Bank of China takes stakes in 3 Italian firms -Consob

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - People’s Bank of China has taken stakes of just over 2 percent in Italian phone group Telecom Italia, cable maker Prysmian and carmaker Fiat, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Monday.

The Chinese central bank bought a 2.081 percent stake in Telecom Italia on July 29 and 2.018 percent of Prysmian on July 28. It also bought 2.001 percent of Fiat on July 29, just days before Fiat shareholders approved the auto group’s merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler.

At the same time, Norges Bank has reduced its stake in Fiat to 1.338 percent on July 31 from 2.154 percent, the filing added.

In March, the Chinese central bank bought stakes of around 2 percent in oil major Eni and utility Enel.