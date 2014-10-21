FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Jaguar Land Rover sees 20 pct growth in China sales this year - exec
October 21, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Jaguar Land Rover sees 20 pct growth in China sales this year - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ownership of Jaguar Land Rover in the first paragraph)

CHANGSHU, China, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover Ltd, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata group, expects its China sales to grow 20 percent this year, Greater China head Bob Grace said on Tuesday.

The target compares with a rise of around 40 percent last year which Grace partly attributed to a larger base of comparison.

Grace was speaking with reporters in the eastern Chinese city of Changshu, where Jaguar Land Rover’s first overseas factory is beginning production. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

