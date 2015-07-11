FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe studies possible China visit in Sept -Asahi
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 11, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 2 years ago

Japan PM Abe studies possible China visit in Sept -Asahi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is studying the possibility of a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China in September, the Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources close to Abe.

The two leaders held talks in April in Indonesia, but Abe, faced with a controversial security policy change as part of his domestic agenda, sees better Japan-China relations as a way to boost his job approval ratings, the paper said.

China invited Abe to events on Sept. 3 to mark 70 years since the end of the World War Two, and the Japanese prime minister has told aides he is willing to visit, the paper added.

Given the chance of a domestic political backlash for attending the event, however, Abe is weighing the chances for a visit either before or after the anniversary, the paper said. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
