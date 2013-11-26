FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia summons Chinese ambassador over airspace announcement
November 26, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Australia summons Chinese ambassador over airspace announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australia summoned China’s ambassador to express concern over its imposition of an “Air Defence Identification Zone” over the East China Sea, the Foreign Minister said on Tuesday, decrying the move as unhelpful in a region beset by tension.

“The timing and the manner of China’s announcement are unhelpful in light of current regional tensions, and will not contribute to regional stability,” Julie Bishop said in a statement.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade yesterday called in China’s ambassador to convey the Australian Government’s concerns and to seek an explanation of China’s intentions.”

Aviation officials on Monday said Asian airlines would inform China of their flight plans before entering airspace over waters disputed with Japan, effectively acknowledging Beijing’s authority over the newly declared zone. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ron Popeski)

