Japan govt: China should deal with protests calmly
September 18, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Japan govt: China should deal with protests calmly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China should deal with anti-Japan demostrations calmly and with a long-term perspective given the key role Japanese firms play in supporting its economy, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said Tokyo has asked Beijing via diplomatic channels to take necessary steps to protect Japanese nationals and prevent further damage to Japanese companies in China.

He also told a news conference that damages incurred by Japanese firms operating in China should be compensated under Chinese domestic law, but added that the Japanese government was ready to extend support to companies if requested.

