FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi Construction recalls workers from China due to protests
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 18, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Hitachi Construction recalls workers from China due to protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japanese excavator maker Hitachi Construction Machinery Co said on Tuesday that it has recalled 25 of its workers from China amid escalating anti-Japan protests over a territorial dispute.

The construction machinery maker sent home all 23 Japanese workers at an excavator production plant in Anhui province and two workers at its sales office in the port city of Qingdao, a spokesperson said.

The Anhui plant had been shut down on Monday as part of a two week plan to cut output due to slack demand, the spokesperson said.

The company said some workers in Beijing and Shanghai would remain. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.