FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China'x Xi urges Japan to "rein in behaviour" amid dispute
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

China'x Xi urges Japan to "rein in behaviour" amid dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China’s leader-in-waiting, Xi Jinping, said on Wednesday that Japan should “rein in its behaviour” and stop undermining China’s sovereignty, state news agency Xinhua said, as tensions flared after a territorial dispute between the two countries.

Xi said Japan’s “purchase” of the disputed islands was a farce, Xinhua said.

“Japan should rein in its behaviour and stop any words and acts that undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said in a meeting with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, according to Xinhua.

Tension had run high on land and at sea, with four days of major protests in cities across China and Japanese and Chinese boats stalking each other in waters around a group of East China Sea islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku and by China as the Diaoyu.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.