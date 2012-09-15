Hundreds protest at Japanese embassy in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested in front of the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, throwing objects at the building as police struggled to keep control, amid growing tensions between Asia’s two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands.

On Tuesday, Japan brushed off stern warnings from China and said it had bought the islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, from a private Japanese owner. (Reporting by Maxim Duncan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)