FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan says armed Chinese ship seen near disputed islands - Kyodo
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 23, 2015 / 12:02 AM / in 2 years

Japan says armed Chinese ship seen near disputed islands - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A Chinese Coast Guard ship armed with what the Japanese Coast Guard described as cannon has been sighted in waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday

The Chinese ship was sighted on Tuesday, Kyodo reported. It cited the Japanese Coast Guard as saying it was the first time an armed Chinese ship had been seen in the area.

A Japanese Coast Guard vessel warned the Chinese vessel and its three escorts to leave the area, the report said.

The islands are known in Japanese as the Senkaku and in Chinese as the Diaoyu. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.