SHANGHAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp will temporarily halt production at its Nanjing factory in China, which it jointly operates with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Ford Motor Co, a company spokesman said on Monday, following a flare up of anti-Japanese protests in the country.

The factory will be closed for four days from Tuesday, Shanghai-based company spokesman, Naoto Oikawa, said.