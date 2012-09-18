FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazda to resume production at China factory from Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

Mazda to resume production at China factory from Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp will resume production at its Nanjing factory in China, which it jointly operates with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Ford Motor Co, earlier than initially planned, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Japanese carmaker said previously it would halt production at the factory for four days starting Tuesday.

“After reviewing the plan, we have decided to resume operation from tomorrow,” said Shanghai-based company spokesman Naoto Oikawa, adding that the temporary suspension was due to a production adjustment.

Numerous Japanese manufacturers, including Mazda’s rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co, have temporarily closed their factories in China following anti-Japan protests across the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.