Nissan COO says strained China-Japan ties impact sales

CHENGDU, China, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Strained ties between Japan and China are having “some impact” on sales of Japanese cars in the world’s biggest auto market, a senior executive at Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga told an auto conference in southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu that Japanese car brands were having difficulty in throwing big, outdoor sales promotion campaigns, which may have impacted August sales. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)