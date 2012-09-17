FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan suspends China production for two days after protests - sources
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Nissan suspends China production for two days after protests - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. suspended production in China on Monday for two days in the wake of anti-Japan protests that have flared across China over the weekend on response to a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.

The Japanese company suspended production on Monday and Tuesday at two factories each in the southern China city of Guangzhou and the central city of Zhengzhou, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“Nissan suspended production in cities where the protests were severe,” said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

