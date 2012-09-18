FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omron halts auto parts plant in China on anti-Japan protests
September 18, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Omron halts auto parts plant in China on anti-Japan protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics parts maker Omron Corp said on Tuesday that it halted its automotive parts plant in Guangzhou, southern China, on Monday night after being requested to do so by Chinese authorities amid escalating anti-Japan protests.

The plant, which has not been damaged, is scheduled to restart Wednesday morning, and the production halt is unlikely to have a large impact on overall output, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

