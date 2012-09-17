FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panasonic suspends some operations in China after protests
Las Vegas
Puerto Rico
Exchange-traded funds
September 17, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Panasonic suspends some operations in China after protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp has suspended production at two electronics components factories in China and closed another, telling workers to stay at home after the facilities were attacked by anti-Japan protesters.

The factories where production was suspended will be reopened after assessing the damage.

Atsushi Hinoki, a Tokyo-based Panasonic spokesman, said another plant in China has been closed after several workers “sabotaged” operations in the factory. The plant will also remain closed until Tuesday.

