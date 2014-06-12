China denounces Japan protest over military jets' close brush

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that Japan’s accusations of Chinese fighter jets flying “abnormally close” to Japanese military aircraft over the East China Sea were aimed at “deceiving the international community”.

China’s Defence Ministry also said that the actions taken by Japanese pilots were “dangerous and of an obviously provocative nature”, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Japan protested after Chinese fighter jets flew “abnormally close” to Japanese military aircraft over the East China Sea on Wednesday, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee)