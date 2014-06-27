Japan sends plane,ship for rescue of China crew off disputed islets

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Coast Guard said on Friday it has sent a plane and patrol ship after a Chinese fishing boat sank some 120 km (75 miles) north of a group of disputed islets controlled by Japan but claimed also by China.

A Coast Guard official said it has heard that five of the crew were rescued while the other five remained missing. He said it was not immediately clear whether that information was from Taiwan or Chinese authorities. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)