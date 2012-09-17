FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan retailers close stores in China, take precautions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

Japan retailers close stores in China, take precautions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Several Japanese retailers have halted operations in China and have taken steps to protect staff in the country after violent protests flared over a territorial dispute that threatened to hurt trade ties between Asia’s two biggest economies.

A spokeswoman at Fast Retailing said that five stores of its clothing chain Uniqlo were closed on Monday, and three others were operating on shortened hours. The company has asked its Japanese staff in China to work from home and follow guidelines on Japan’s foreign ministry webpage.

Japan’s largest retailer, Seven & I Holdings, has reopened five Ito Yokado supermarkets and about forty “7-11” convenience stores, which were shut on Sunday. The stores now operate on reduced hours, the company’s spokesman said.

Aeon Co Ltd,, the No.2 retailer, closed six Jusco supermarkets on Sunday and the stores remain shut on Monday, with a restart timetable not established yet. The firm is prohibiting China business trips for its Japan-based staff, but is not recalling any employees back from China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.