China calls on Japan to halt entries into disputed waters
December 13, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

China calls on Japan to halt entries into disputed waters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Japan should halt entries into seas and airspace near disputed islets in the East China Sea, after Japan protested a flight over the islands by a Chinese plane.

The Chinese plane’s flight, which prompted Japan’s military to scramble eight F-15 fighter jets, was “completely normal” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said during a regular news briefing.

Sino-Japanese relations have been strained since Japan bought the tiny islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, from a private Japanese owner in September.

