Sony discourages non-essential business trips to China

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sony Corp is discouraging non-essential travel to China on concerns over staff safety following a rash of large-scale anti-Japan protests across the country, a spokesman said on Monday.

Operations at Sony’s China offices would be normal on Tuesday but the company was considering whether or not to take action with regard to retail outlets and factories, said the spokesman in Shanghai who declined to be identified. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)