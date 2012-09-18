FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Shares of China-related Japanese firms suffer as protests mount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Japanese companies with significant exposure to China came under pressure on Tuesday as anti-Japan demonstrations escalated across China amid rising tension over a territorial dispute between the two countries.

Nissan Motor Co shares fell 3.5 percent to 712 yen after the carmaker said on Monday it had suspended production in China for two days, while Honda Motor Co dropped 2.5 percent to 2,605 yen.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd, which has considerable exposure to China, lost 3 percent to 1,630 yen.

Fast Retailing fell 4.6 percent to 17,920 yen. Five stores at its clothing chain Uniqlo were closed on Monday and three others were operating on shortened hours, a company spokeswoman said.

The Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese companies with significant exposure to China, fell 0.3 percent, while the Nikkei share average was flat at 9,157.54. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

