CORRECTED-Japan launches WTO dispute against China over stainless steel
December 20, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Japan launches WTO dispute against China over stainless steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say that two of Japan’s complaints this year have been against China, not all three)

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan has launched a complaint against China at the World Trade Organization to challenge anti-dumping duties levied by China on Japanese exports of high performance stainless steel seamless tubes, the WTO said on Thursday.

The complaint is the third brought to the global trade body by Japan this year, two of which have been brought against China.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

